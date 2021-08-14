Around the Web ‘There is no way out’: Afghanistan NGO director speaks on the Taliban taking over the country ‘This means I am going to lose everything that my father and I and my whole family have worked for.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago “This means losing your houses, your dreams, your goals, your ambition... everything.”Pashtana Durrani, executive director of an NGO for girls' education speaks to @krishgm from Kandahar in Afghanistan, a city under siege by the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/j6qUPzDkP3— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Violence Read Comments