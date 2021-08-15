Around the Web Watch: Heart-wrenching visuals from Haiti show widespread destruction after massive earthquake More than 300 people have been reported killed after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Haiti has been hit by another deadly earthquake, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800https://t.co/OTU3uDdkRd pic.twitter.com/3bsWaNZcUl— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 15, 2021 VIDEOS COMING OUT OF PESTEL HAITI, after the 7.2 earthquake of this morning. #HELPHAITI pic.twitter.com/5r1BL1twVQ— Laurent Lamothe (@LaurentLamothe) August 14, 2021 The situation in #Haiti is very bad, there are destroyed buildings everywhere#earthquake #sismo #tsunami pic.twitter.com/3vwLle1yuR— Michael Wick (@Michael_Wick1) August 14, 2021 Prayers for the people of #Haiti, who just endured a 7.2 earthquake.🙏🏼#haitiearthquake pic.twitter.com/CUr3x4rVTZ— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) August 14, 2021 Viewer Discretion: First heart-stopping images of children, babies being rescued by caring Good Samaritans, stepping up to save their neighbor. 💔 #Haiti #earthquake pic.twitter.com/1pYiyZ6Bdx— Calvin Hughes (@CalvinWPLG) August 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Haiti Earthquake Read Comments