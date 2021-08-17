Around the Web Watch: Desperate people in Afghanistan run behind US military aircraft on Kabul airport tarmac Unimaginable scenes from Kabul airport as residents try to escape the Taliban. Scroll Staff An hour ago Video: People run on tarmac of Kabul international airport as a US military aircraft attempts to take off. pic.twitter.com/9qA36HS0WQ— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Kabul Taliban Read Comments