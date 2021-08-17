Around the Web Watch: Indian Air Force plane with Indian officials from Kabul lands in Jamnagar, Gujarat The second batch of diplomatic staff was evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul, Afghanistan with Indian officials, lands in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/1w3HFYef6b— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021 #WATCH | Evacuated Indians from Kabul, Afghanistan chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/IqvESz79IO— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan India Taliban Read Comments