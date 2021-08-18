Around the Web Watch: Tornado touches down on a lake in South Carolina, US, damaging trees and power lines Instability in weather conditions along the South East Coast in the US was caused by Tropical Storm Fred, according to local media reports. Scroll Staff An hour ago Wow! Check out this torndic waterspout over Lake Murray, SC near Dreher Island. Time was ~3:15pm. Video by Eddie Martin (@EJM514). @NWSColumbia @CarolinaWxGroup @weatherchannel @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/FUEY48oKcm— Shea Gibson (@WeatherFlowCHAS) August 17, 2021 Tornado warned storm seen in video over the Western end of Lake Murray. This is off the Lake Murray Osprey Cam. Check out the rotation over the surface of the water! #scwx @NWSColumbia Credit goes to https://t.co/Cx793HP4vh pic.twitter.com/61njz2nc0y— Mitch West (@SCweather_wx) August 17, 2021 Play Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tornado United States Read Comments