Around the Web Watch: Adorable girl and infant filmed after arriving in India from Kabul on Air Force aircraft The Indian Air Force flight landed at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad on Sunday with 168 passengers, including 107 Indians, from Afghanistan. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft pic.twitter.com/DoR6ppHi4h— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021 Also readAfghanistan: 168 passengers, including 107 Indians, evacuated on IAF flight Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Indian Air Force Read Comments