Video | Gangsters are seen enjoying liquor, snacks inside police lock-up in Delhi pic.twitter.com/pjySJ1DMJX — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 25, 2021

A video posted by The Indian Express allegedly shows criminals enjoying alcohol and snacks inside a police lock-up in Delhi. According to the newspaper report, the criminals are brothers Rahul Kala and Naveen Bali, associates of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.

Kala and Bali were in Mandoli jail before being rearrested on August 5, and were taken on police remand by the Special Cell till August 10 before returning to jail, the report added.

The police reportedly did not confirm whether the video was shot during the Special Cell custody or at Mandoli jail.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal was quoted as saying, “The video is not substantiated and liquor is not served in police lock-up.” Sandeep Goel, the director-general of Tihar Jail has said that the matter will be looked into.