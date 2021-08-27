Earlier this month, an exhibition of 25 paintings by Anjolie Ela Menon opened at New York’s Aicon Gallery.

“By the River” is the 81-year-old Padmashree-award winner’s fifth show in the city.

Menon has created several paintings during the pandemic. “Her earliest works were in thick impasto but she developed a unique technique, where she layers thin glazes of translucent oil pigment on a hard surface such as masonite, achieving a Byzantine-like sheen,” writes C Uday Bhaskar, who has had a long engagement with the artist’s work work.

In this interviews with Bhaskar, she talks about her latest exhibition and more.

“By the River” runs until September 18. See the work here.