Table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel won a historic silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH Family members and friends of Para-paddler Bhavina Patel in Mehsana perform 'garba' to celebrate her bringing home a Silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/h55CAAycOG— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021 #WATCH Friends, neighbours and family members of Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel in Mehsana, Gujarat, celebrate with sweets after she won the silver medal at #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/ZVeJftxXoS— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021 #WATCH Friends and family members of Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel in Mehsana, Gujarat, celebrate her winning the silver medal at #TokyoParalympics Bhavina Patel won a Silver medal after losing Women's singles class 4 final match pic.twitter.com/fnuR6jnxNu— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021 Also readTokyo 2020 Paralympics day 5 live updates: Bhavina Patel clinches silver medal