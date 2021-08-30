Around the Web Afghanistan watch: Armed Taliban militants stand behind television anchor while he reads the news A wide angle shot showed showed eight people in the frame apart from the news anchor, most of them holding guns. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is surreal. Taliban militants are posing behind this visibly petrified TV host with guns and making him to say that people of #Afghanistan shouldn’t be scared of the Islamic Emirate. Taliban itself is synonymous with fear in the minds of millions. This is just another proof. pic.twitter.com/3lIAdhWC4Q— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 29, 2021 #Taliban militants surround TV anchor during news show; visuals go viral pic.twitter.com/mEjvBmf7b6— NDTV (@ndtv) August 30, 2021 Also readAfghanistan: TOLO News journalist beaten by Taliban while reporting in Kabul Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Taliban Read Comments