Around the Web Watch: Intense waterlogging (and inevitable traffic jams) across Delhi as the rain pours down Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Tuesday has submerged many roads. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Delhi Rain...Several area flooded pic.twitter.com/7ykjgBVoGV— snehanshu shekhar (@snehanshus) August 31, 2021 The story of a Rainy day in #Delhi #Traffic #TrafficAlert #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/sAxx7MG0I4— Gonika Arora (@AroraGonika) August 31, 2021 #WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes various parts of the national capital. Visuals from Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/zQg6uwTMAs— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021 #WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Golf Club road. pic.twitter.com/N3eMgLHsyU— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021 I asked my sister to click and send me good pictures of Delhi's rain when she was going out today. Here's what she sent 😒 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/o7nXIfJFTE— Azwar (@olddelhigirl) August 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Rain Read Comments