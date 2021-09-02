Around the Web Watch: Police, protesting farmers clash outside Sukhbir Badal’s rally venue in Moga district, Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal president Badal, currently a Lok Sabha MP, was campaigning in Moga ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Heavy stone pelting outside Sukhbir Badals rally venue in grain market of Moga. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/HhFN8MsIOy— Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) September 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Punjab Farmers