'Had stomach problems': JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal justifies stripping down to underclothes on train Fellow passengers on the Patna-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express had complained when the MLA was seen roaming around in his underclothes, ANI reported. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago #WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021 JDU MLA Gopal Mandal was seen roaming in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday. Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF & TTE persuaded both parties &pacified the matter: CPRO East Central Railway pic.twitter.com/nlUpSTVgfj— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021