Eco India Eco India: To reduce excess dependency on the Sundarbans, locals promote alternative livelihoods The mangrove forests are today at risk of collapse driven by climate change and deforestation. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Rupam Majumder | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Anirban Dutta Gupta | Script & Associate Producer: Rhea Arora | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. West Bengal Environment Climate change Read Comments