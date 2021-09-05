Around the Web Caught on camera: Tokyo Paralympics athlete accepts marriage proposal from guide after her race Cape Verde athlete Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo was happy despite not qualifying for the final. Scroll Staff An hour ago Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo from Cape Verde got a surprise marriage proposal from guide after her Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's 200m T11 Heat 4 event.#YouDeserveIt #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ZR6Lq7EwOb— SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) September 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paralympics Viral video Read Comments