Viral Video Watch: This viral video of dosa made with dry fruits and cheese is annoying social media users Many complained that watching the video 'ruined' their day. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play just saw someone putting raisins and tooty fruity on dosa, day ruined— Vidhi// Aachew stan account (@vidhehhhh) September 6, 2021 Kaju and kishmish in a Dosa? We've seen Stranger Things 😭 pic.twitter.com/3vu0783TL0— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 6, 2021 Dosa : After seeing its various innovative versions. pic.twitter.com/E2gLwP7LVf— राहुल 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) September 6, 2021 This obsession with cheese has ruined so many food items 🙄— Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) September 6, 2021 'dosa' uno. fella made a whole pizza and then turned it into a panini https://t.co/gRr6INkIBB— allan🇵🇸 (@tacticalreasons) September 6, 2021