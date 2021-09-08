Around the Web Watch: Why were flashes of light seen in the sky as a powerful earthquake hit parts of Mexico? An earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter Scale struck near Acapulco in Mexico, causing transient ‘earthquake lights’ in the sky. Scroll Staff An hour ago JUST IN 🚨 Power flashes seen in Mexico as powerful earthquake hits the city. pic.twitter.com/9CmURK3tzm— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 8, 2021 #Mexico City's skyline, showing the Earthquake Lights phenomenon from a 7.1 quake with an epicenter in Acapulco that was felt in many parts of the country. Curious sidenote: people were making memes wondering if this September would bring any earthquakes. It did.#Sismo #Temblor pic.twitter.com/2py9610bUF— Antonio Video (@AntonioVideoTJ) September 8, 2021 This is how #earthquakes look in the sky from an 11th floor ⚡ What you hear is the building crashing against the one next to it 🤯#earthquakeinthesky #Mexico #surreal pic.twitter.com/XNJESUdOew— elian huesca 🌋⚡ (@elianhuesca) September 8, 2021 🚨🇲🇽#earthquake in #Mexico:Building footage near Acapulco, Mexico after the 7.4M earthquake. pic.twitter.com/z6bOeR26r1— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) September 8, 2021 A powerful #earthquake struck southwestern #Mexico near the beach resort of #Acapulco on Tuesday night. #sismo #Terremoto #Temblor #mexicoearthquake pic.twitter.com/7DlyqP0vp6— DailyNews/BreakingNews (@DailyNe25683877) September 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mexico Earthquake