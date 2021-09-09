Around the Web ‘Biology 101’: US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Texas Governor’s statement on abortion law ‘The Texas Governor speaks from such a place of deep ignorance, and it’s not just ignorance...it’s ignorance that is hurting people.’ Scroll Staff 3 minutes ago "He speaks from such a place of deep ignorance, and it's not just ignorance. It's ignorance that's hurting people."Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Texas's GOP Gov. Abbott for defending the state's abortion law by saying he's working to "eliminate all rapists." pic.twitter.com/lAGG731QGP— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Abortion Read Comments