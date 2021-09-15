Viral Video Watch: This overloaded ice lolly from Surat, Gujarat is large enough to feed 12 people The extravagant dessert has cream, dry fruits, ice cream, chocolate chips, and all imaginable flavours. Scroll Staff An hour ago @ikaveri Another one from Gujarat, this time it is Surat… What kind of Barf Gola is this🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/y11cTBKwId— Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) September 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Gujarat Read Comments