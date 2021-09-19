Eco India Eco India: West Bengal's 'Tiger Widows' unite to protect the endangered Sundari mangrove tree In the Sundarbans, there are close to 3000 'tiger widows' — women who have lost their husbands to tiger attacks. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Script & Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Rupam Majumder | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Anirban Datta Gupta | Associate Producer: Rhea Arora | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Environment West Bengal Sundarbans Read Comments