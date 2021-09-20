Around the Web Watch: Kolkata airport flooded after heavy rainfall in the city The tarmac was under water. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | West Bengal: Severe waterlogging at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata today, following heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/Kd4pXr5Ez1— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021 #TravelAlert: Due to heavy rains in Kolkata, waterlogging and traffic congestion is expected. Passengers travelling through #KolkataAirport are requested to allow more time for their journey to the airport and check the flight schedule with the concerned Airline. Thank you.— Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) September 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kolkata Airport rain Read Comments