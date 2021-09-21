Around the Web Watch: World’s largest ‘carbon-sucking’ plant begins operations in Iceland The Orca plant can draw 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide out of the air every year, reports said. Scroll Staff An hour ago This plant in Iceland can remove 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from the air annually pic.twitter.com/jsW7DlrWwe— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Environment Climate Read Comments