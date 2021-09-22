Viral Video Caught live: When an earthquake was felt during a news broadcast from a studio in Melbourne The powerful earthquake that hit Melbourne early on Wednesday measured 5.9 on the Richter Scale. Scroll Staff 9 minutes ago A magnitude six #Earthquake has rattled Melbourne and regional Victoria.This is the moment when News Breakfast presenters @mjrowland68 and @Tonaaayy_ were rocked by it. pic.twitter.com/Z4gz0sWJve— News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) September 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Earthquake Australia Read Comments