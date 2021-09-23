Viral Video Watch: Young girl cries uncontrollably because she thinks her mother is an alien The girl saw a picture of the earth as seen in space on her mother’s passport that somehow led her to believe that her mother is an alien. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mom Shaakira Brandon had to console her daughter after the young girl saw Brandon’s passport & mistook her mom for an alien.‘My daughter found my passport today & she thought it was paperwork to show I’m an alien 👽😂,’ Brandon wrote. ‘Shoulda never let her watch MIB.’ pic.twitter.com/zZEgKfCJ1j— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Funny videos Read Comments