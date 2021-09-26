Around the Web Watch: Protestors stage demonstrations against Narendra Modi in New York City The protestors cited atrocities against minorities and the standoff with farmers in India. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Journalist @AatishTaseer talks about the assault on press freedom in India and the cost he had to pay for criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“I can’t go back to see my mother and 90 year-old grandmother.” pic.twitter.com/rCnYl3qnXx— Raqib Hameed Naik (@raqib_naik) September 25, 2021 We here. “No farmers, no food!” pic.twitter.com/aG6IMzkr6E— Aatish Taseer (@AatishTaseer) September 25, 2021 Also readIndian press ‘much better behaved’ than American press, Joe Biden tells Narendra Modi Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Narendra Modi Protest USA