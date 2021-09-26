Around the Web Watch: Astronaut reads excerpt from the book ‘The Wild Robot’ from the International Space Station Megan McArthur read her book from the cupola, an observatory module of the International Space Station. Scroll Staff An hour ago Who's ready to cozy up with a book this fall? @Astro_Megan is already ahead of you!She brought "The Wild Robot" by Peter Brown into the @Space_Station's cupola to read an excerpt. Readers, it's story time! pic.twitter.com/Y7z7Zaap6e— NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) September 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Space International Space Station Read Comments