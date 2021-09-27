Around the Web Watch: Indian Air Force conducts air show over Dal Lake in Srinagar The event was part of the central government’s initiative to mark 75 years of India’s independence. Scroll Staff An hour ago Chinook helicopter over Dal Lake during air show conducts by Indian Air Force in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/NIxna6i0OF— Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) September 26, 2021 #WATCH | Indian Air Force conducts an 'air show' under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/dMub6ldP8r— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021 #WATCH| 'Air Show' being held at Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir, under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' pic.twitter.com/sZWgzoADC3— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Air Force Kashmir Read Comments