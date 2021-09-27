Around the Web Cyclone Gulab: Watch scenes of heavy rain, uprooted trees and flooded streets in Odisha, Andhra The cyclone made landfall on the eastern coast on Sunday evening. Scroll Staff An hour ago #CycloneGulabRain with wind battered #Malkangiri. Small trees are Uprooted.@otvnews @minatisinghaTOI @ChennaiRains @VizagWeather247 @APWeatherman96 @usd0705Current visuals from Malkangiri 👇 pic.twitter.com/CZCwvWqxQY— Odisha Weatherman 🌧️ (@OdishaWeather7) September 27, 2021 Cyclone 🌀 Gulab's rain bands stuck in Vizag City of India...Video taken from Sujathanagar area of Vizag Coast... pic.twitter.com/QQq5Wqs3rU— Rajasekhar KSH (@KshRajasekhar) September 27, 2021 Cyclone Gulab effect at Nalco Township, Damanjodi pic.twitter.com/mm5m2tcCVq— Bichhanda (@Bichhanda3) September 27, 2021 Super Heavy Downpour with Strong winds since 8:30pm #Visakhapatnam (RailwayNewColony) a day to remember in this monsoon. #CycloneGulab 🌀People at high alert areas do follow for flood information and stay safe @APWeatherman96 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/m9FRVt83ut— Venkat Tammisetty (@ImVenkat999) September 26, 2021 That's really a massive rainfall and this is what I woke-up to #VizagRains #CycloneGulab pic.twitter.com/qtsj5GrBEU— Narendra Nerla (@nerlanr) September 27, 2021 Also readCyclone Gulab landfall begins over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone Weather Read Comments