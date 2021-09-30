Around the Web Watch: Lava from erupting volcano on Spain’s La Palma island reaches the Atlantic Ocean The eruption has caused widespread destruction. Scroll Staff An hour ago Red hot lava from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma reaches the Atlantic Ocean https://t.co/pbbubhPYVb pic.twitter.com/NVwg0k6e8i— Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2021 Actualización del sistema @CopernicusEMS 28/09/21021📍744 edificaciones afectadas, de las que 656 están destruidas📍267,5 hectáreas de superficie cubierta por el magma📍 23,1 km de carretera dañada, de los 21,5 están destruidos#RTVCconLaPalma pic.twitter.com/Kgus8yUPYH— RTVC (@RTVCes) September 29, 2021 Vistas al amanecer tras 9 horas de vertido de lava al mar, procedentes del frente sur que ha formado un delta de lava que supera ya los 50 mtEl @IEOoceanografia realiza muestreos del agua y levantamientos batimétricos de las áreas colindantesVía @gemar_ieo #RTVCconLaPalma pic.twitter.com/7rkDjcNOru— RTVC (@RTVCes) September 29, 2021 Lava from the new volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma reached the sea. The molten rock fell from a cliff some 100 meters highpic.twitter.com/xe2mEXvOUh— Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) September 29, 2021 Also watchBurning lava from volcano engulfs swimming pool and entire houses in Spain’s La Palma Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Volcano La Palma Read Comments