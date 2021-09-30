Around the Web Watch: This artwork titled ‘Bihar’ in Basque is an eerie reminder of climate change The artwork consists of a statue of a drowning girl installed in a river in Spain in a way that its face is visible when the tides fall. Scroll Staff An hour ago WATCH: A fiberglass drowning girl statue titled 'Bihar,' created by Mexican artist Ruben Orozco in Bilbao, Spain, raises awareness on sustainability and climate change https://t.co/hNBx0EQbKR pic.twitter.com/6RgwplVY2h— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) September 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Art Climate change