Around the Web Watch: Police use water cannons against protestors gathered outside Haryana Chief Minister’s house Paddy procurement in Haryana has been delayed till October 10, leading to protests in the state, news agency ANI reported. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago #WATCH Protestors break barricades, police use water cannon against them, gathered outside the residence of Haryana CM ML Khattar in Karnal after paddy procurement delayed till October 10 in Haryana pic.twitter.com/ZPWqYp1JqU— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Haryana Protest