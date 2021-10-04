Around the Web Watch: This ‘honest government ad’ rips apart Australian’s AUKUS trilateral pact ‘Remember how we said we couldn’t cancel that billion-dollar contract with Adani because it would create ‘sovereign risk’?’ Scroll Staff An hour ago The Australien Government has made an ad for its new AUKUS military alliance, and it’s surprisingly honest and informative 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸👉 Am re-uploading this one because somehow the audio was out of sync on the last one! (more than usual!) pic.twitter.com/rnNkSgu4l0— theJuiceMedia (@thejuicemedia) October 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia Satire Read Comments