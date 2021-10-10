Around the Web Watch: Durga Puja art installation in Kolkata supports farmers’ protests, Lakhimpur Kheri victims Some have objected to the heap of slippers used as the art installation to symbolise the farmers’ protest. Scroll Staff An hour ago Watch: #DurgaPuja pandal in #Kolkata themed over #LakhimpurKheri & #Farmers protest against #FarmLaws . Pandal decorated with slippers of Farmers. No slipper used within 60 ft where the idol is placed. “Our theme is a tribute to farmers, their struggle & movements”says organisers pic.twitter.com/Inrko3rA8T— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) October 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. farmers protest durga puja Read Comments