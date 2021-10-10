Around the Web Watch: Flooded roads, traffic snarls in Pune after heavy rain Residents of the Dhanori suburb posted videos of people wading through water while vehicles were submerged on inundated roads. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Today at Dhanori post heavy rain..👇Weird rains in Pune. Morning hot sun but I by afternoon / evening heavy rains with thunder and lightning.. pic.twitter.com/czNUZzsBUG— Pronam Bharat (@BharatPronam) October 9, 2021 Free jacuzzi/swimming provided by Dhanori, Pune roads. @PMCPune @PuneTimesOnline @punetalks pic.twitter.com/OsscPIewPC— Mukul Parashar (@mukulparashar10) October 9, 2021 This is what we pay 100 sorts of taxes for @PMCPune @PuneTimesOnline @Pune Dhanori, Pune #pune pic.twitter.com/pWploO1P98— Mukul Parashar (@mukulparashar10) October 9, 2021 Pune Heavy Rainfall Dhanori RoadTraffic Jam(No traffic Police)#Pune #HeavyRain #rain@RetweetsPune @PMCPune @PuneCityPolice @PuneCityTraffic pic.twitter.com/hC4Kt3FwJD— Amankhan Pathan (@amankp_2842) October 9, 2021 Heavy rain in Pune today all roads were flooded. @AjitPawarSpeaks @PuneCityPolice @PawarSpeaks @supriya_sule @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/iw4JpdlVPg— Prashant Kalhapure (@PKalhapure) October 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rain Pune Read Comments