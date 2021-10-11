Around the Web Watch: A simulation of life on Mars is underway in a crater in a desert in Israel Six scientists are spending a month in the Ramon Crater of Israel’s Negev desert, replicating what life on Mars might be like. Scroll Staff An hour ago In the Ramon Crater in the desert of southern Israel, scientists have begun simulating what it will be like to live for about a month on Mars https://t.co/sKa3AAz2Lo pic.twitter.com/essVA43gYF— Reuters (@Reuters) October 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mars life Read Comments