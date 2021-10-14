Around the Web Watch: BJP MP Pragya Thakur, now back on her feet, participates in Garba and kabaddi Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and has skipped appearances in court citing poor health. Scroll Staff An hour ago भोपाल : नवरात्रि के मौके पर गरबा खेलते नजर आईं भोपाल सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर @SadhviPragya_MP #navratri2021 pic.twitter.com/ihD8TzseFh— News24 (@news24tvchannel) October 12, 2021 कल गरबा आज भोपाल सांसद @SadhviPragya_MP आज मां काली के दर्शन के लिए पहुंचीं,वहां ग्राउंड में मौजूद खिलाड़ियों के अनुरोध पर महिला खिलाड़ियों के साथ कबड्डी खेली।😊 pic.twitter.com/X1wWOg55aW— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 13, 2021 Also readMalegaon blast case: NIA court grants Pragya Thakur exemption from physical appearance Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pragya Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party Read Comments