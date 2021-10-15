In UP's Azamgarh, Superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Singh slaps a member of a complainant's family who had come infront of his car in protest. SP says he has already ordered a probe on the complaint of the family. pic.twitter.com/nDK45VrKiu — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 13, 2021

A man protesting against police inaction in the case of a minor girl’s rape – and subsequent death – in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh was abused and hit by the Superintendent of Azamgarh Police Sudhir Kumar Singh. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

Singh can be heard threatening the man, “Itni maar maarunga na saale, theek kar dunga (I will hit you so much it will set you right).” The police officer went after the man to hit him even as others intervened.

The minor was allegedly raped in the district on October 8, Jansatta reported. Her family had reached the SP office to complain against police inaction. She was found unconscious on the side of the road and later died in hospital during the treatment, a report in News18 added.

According to a statement given by Singh after the incident, the man had stepped in front of his car when he was leaving after a public hearing, while other people gathered there to allegedly throw stones at the vehicle. “I stepped out of the car, removed the man from there, and took him inside the office. He was let go after some time,” the SP said. He also added that some people are trying to use the incident for political gains.

Azamgarh Police has also posted a video of the man who was abused by the SP. “I didn’t know our work was done,” he said in the video.