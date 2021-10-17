Viral Video Watch: Man tries to flee from police in tractor on railway tracks after stealing motorcycles The man broke into a shop and fled with two motorcycles attached to the tractor in Queensland, Australia. What followed was a dramatic chase by the police. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago VIDEO: CCTV footage captures the moment a thief rams an allegedly stolen front-end loader into a shop and attempts to make off with two motorcycles in the Australian state of Queensland pic.twitter.com/k0GENRokzG— AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Car chase Read Comments