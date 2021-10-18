Viral Video Watch: Stunning rainbow mesmerises residents of New York City New Yorkers were greeted to a colourful sky and an iridescent rainbow on Sunday. Scroll Staff An hour ago saw the best rainbow in nyc today. 🌈✨ pic.twitter.com/XmjSE7IGq2— @nicolenxcxle (@nicolenxcxle) October 18, 2021 Tonight's rainbow over the West Village #NYC pic.twitter.com/xBpEuI7XGc— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) October 17, 2021 No filter fully arched rainbow in NYC insane #rainbow #myc pic.twitter.com/ejQnJAsTu8— Aurora (@auroranthony) October 17, 2021 If you look for magic, you’ll find it. @nycgo @nycfeelings #nyc #newyorkcity #goldenhour #sunset #rainbow pic.twitter.com/NUbLQ1C0YS— KATRINA VRAKAS (@KatrinaVrakas) October 17, 2021 There’s a rainbow in nyc 🌈 I ❤️ NYC pic.twitter.com/hub5Fy5gPY— ERZEN KRIVCA (@ERZEN) October 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. new york nature Read Comments