Rajasthan MLA Meena Kanwar and her husband staged the sit-in after their relatives were caught by the police allegedly for drunk-driving, media reports said. Scroll Staff An hour ago A video has gone viral on social media in which #Rajasthan Congress MLA Meena Kanwar along with her husband Ummed Singh Rathore are seen staging a protest at #Jodhpur-based police station asking police to release their relatives, saying children usually drink. pic.twitter.com/5V7gnbG0SH— Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 19, 2021 Congress Rajasthan