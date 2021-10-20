Around the Web ‘Drunk on power’: Study suggests alcohol policing in Madhya Pradesh targets people based on caste An explainer by the Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project. Scroll Staff An hour ago Watch this explainer video by @CPAProjectIndia , @DishantB3 and @Yashraj7337 about the MP Excise Act of 2021 and its implications for alcohol policing and Vimukta communities in the State (1/3) pic.twitter.com/F5mf4NbvJc— Criminal Justice & Police Accountability Project (@CPAProjectIndia) October 18, 2021 Alcohol laws in MP are not used to crackdown on 'evil' mafias, or big bars and hotels. Rather like rest of the Indian police machinery, they serve to incarcerate oppressed caste groups and religious minorities. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/Y9UPOr78A6— Criminal Justice & Police Accountability Project (@CPAProjectIndia) October 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Alcohol Read Comments