Around the Web Watch: Bollywood actor lookalikes gather in support of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan A novel show of support. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Look Alike of Bollywood Actors comes to support #ShahRukhKhan and #AryanKhan A Huge Respect 🙏 to all the Look Alike who comes to support in this tough time 🥺#SRK || #SalmanKhan || #IStandWithSRK || #WeStandWithSRK pic.twitter.com/GNPxTG0LpV— SRK LOVER (@SrK___LoVeR) October 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Read Comments