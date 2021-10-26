Around the Web ‘Not eaten in five days’: Farmer from Sitapur, UP on living through the ‘worst flood of his life’ A video interview with Gaon Connection. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago बाढ़ के ज़ख्म: बेमौसम की बाढ़ गांवों के लोगों का क्या-क्या नुकसान कर गई है? क्या तकलीफे हैं इनसे पूछिएVideo @mohitsshuklaLocation- Sitapur, #UttarPradesh #Flood pic.twitter.com/FfY9EG1VzZ— GaonConnection (@GaonConnection) October 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh Flood Read Comments