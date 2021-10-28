Around the Web Doubt if people will vote Modi out: Prashant Kishor on why the Opposition struggles to defeat Modi ‘That is where the problem probably lies with Rahul Gandhi. He thinks it’s just a matter of time that people will throw him (Modi) away. That’s not happening.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago on the newly cemented centrality of the BJP's Hindutva agenda in Indian politics, and its implications for the coming decades... pic.twitter.com/ogTBJKlC3a— Vivek Menezes (@vmingoa) October 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Prashant Kishor Narendra Modi