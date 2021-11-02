Around the Web Watch: Students in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, greeted by an elephant on their first day back to school An elephant from Arulmigu Shanmuganathan temple was on hand as schools reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown on Monday. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago #WATCH | As schools in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu reopened yesterday, students from classes 1 to 8 received a warm welcome by an elephant from Arulmigu Shanmuganathan temple. pic.twitter.com/8Uok60VoD2— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu Schools Read Comments