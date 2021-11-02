Think this will be my last one pic.twitter.com/t4pofVP1rX — Wisdom Kaye (@modsiwW) November 1, 2021

Wisdom Kaye is best known for his exuberant fashion videos that he films in front of a modest beige background. Kaye also enjoys considerable popularity on Instagram, where he posts images of his outfits inspired by anime characters, superheroes, and self-styled Met Gala looks.

In these videos, Kaye can be seen in outfits inspired by Marvel and DC Comics superheroes such as Dr Strange, Thanos, and Batman among others.

He started this series after being prompted by fans who have been closely following his work. The videos display his remarkable range, versatility, and astute understanding of fashion.

The talent management company IMG, which represents supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, realised Kaye’s potential as a model and signed him on last year. He has since worked with high-profile brands such as Dior, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Coach, and Revlon.

