Around the Web Watch: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extends Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas greetings ‘I want to wish everyone in the UK and the world, and particularly our friends in India, who have suffered so much earlier this year, a very Happy Diwali.’ Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world! #Diwali pic.twitter.com/iJATgyxQII— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Boris Johnson Diwali