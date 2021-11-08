Around the Web Watch: Devotees ignore toxic foam in Yamuna river in Delhi to take a dip on first day of Chhath Puja The festival began on Monday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja in the midst of toxic foam pic.twitter.com/uMsfQXSXnd— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi pollution religion Read Comments