Around the Web ‘Warned Twitter CEO that the platform was allowing a coup to be staged’: Britain’s Prince Harry Prince Harry was discussing the responsibility of social media platforms to stop the spread of misinformation at an online conference organised by ‘Wired’. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, revealed at the #REWIRED2021 conference today that he had emailed Twitter CEO @Jack Dorsey prior to the Capitol riots on January 6th to warn him that “his platform was allowing a coup to be staged." https://t.co/xpBRCCFzlr pic.twitter.com/LFDZPTPCZt— WIRED (@WIRED) November 10, 2021 Britain’s Prince Harry said he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey via email that ‘his platform was allowing a coup to be staged’ a day before the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Harry was speaking at WIRED's RE:WIRED Conference pic.twitter.com/zkrSO7rvaJ— Reuters (@Reuters) November 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Twitter coup