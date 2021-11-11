Around the Web Watch: What is the metaverse and how will it change the internet? The goal of the companies in the field is to get everyone to live much of their lives in this virtual universe. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago Play The metaverse is an extensive online world where people interact via digital avatars. Play The metaverse will allow users to do everything virtually – buy goods and services, attend events, go to work, and more. At present, it can be accessed using augmented-reality glasses, but more ways to enter the metaverse are in the works. Play Despite the many apparent benefits of the metaverse, some are concerned that the monopoly of tech giants such as Facebook (now Meta Platforms, Inc) will further compromise user data, increase dependency on such platforms, and ultimately affect a person’s well-being. Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Metaverse technology Read Comments